West Ham United maintained their perfect pre-season record by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in Perth today.

The Hammers made the most of lacklustre Spurs defending to race into a two-goal lead by the 25-minute mark.

Danny Ings opened the scoring for West Ham in the 18th minute of the match.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Spurs failed to clear a corner and the ball fell back to Jarrod Bowen on the right wing.

Ings duly nodded home his teammate’s delivery after getting the better of Sergio Reguilon.

Divin Mubama then doubled the Hammers’ lead by nodding in from a corner conceded by Guglielmo Vicario.

West Ham kept Spurs at bay until the 68th minute, when Giovani Lo Celso volleyed home through Lukasz Fabianski’s legs.

Tottenham then drew level minutes later as debutant Destiny Udogie glanced home from another set piece.

However, West Ham got their noses in front once again not long after, and went on to maintain the lead this time.

Gianluca Scamacca found the winner to ensure a third consecutive pre-season win for David Moyes’ men.

Plenty of West Ham players emerged with credit from the game, with Divin Mubama looking particularly bright.

‘Lively performance’

A couple of media outlets who ran post-match ratings pieces were pleased with the 18-year-old’s display.

The Evening Standard gave Mubama an 8 out of 10 rating.

‘Caught the eye with a lively performance upfront,’ they wrote. ‘Took his goal well and worked hard off the ball too.’

Likewise, Squawka went with 8 out of 10 for the Hammers academy graduate.

‘Looked really good against Tottenham’s defence, enjoying himself up against Romero,’ they wrote.

‘Made it 2-0 with a very good header, finding space in what should have been a packed Tottenham box.’

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Mubama is looking like he a star in the making for West Ham. He already has six competitive outings under his belt.

Hopefully this season will see the young centre-forward establish himself as a regular first-teamer in claret and blue.