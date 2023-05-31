'Looked like a goodbye': Journalist spotted what 25-year-old Arsenal player did after full-time on Sunday











Chris Wheatley reckons Kieran Tierney was waving goodbye to the Arsenal fans on Sunday after spotting the left-back waving after the Wolves game.

The Scottish full-back has been strongly linked with a move to Newcastle lately, and Wheatley says he wouldn’t be at all surprised if a move to St James’ Park came to fruition for the left-back.

Indeed, speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley named Tierney amongst the players he expects to leave the Emirates this summer, noting that it almost looked as though he was saying goodbye to the fanbase on Sunday after the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Tierney waved goodbye

Wheatley shared what he saw the 25-year-old doing after the game.

“They will obviously get players out, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney he was waving to the fans, it almost looked like a goodbye, we’ve reported on Newcastle’s interest in him and I do feel he is coming to the end of his time at the club, Eddie Howe is a big admirer of him,” Wheatley said.

Coming to an end

It may be sad to say it, but it does look like Tierney’s time at Arsenal may be coming to an end.

Indeed, the left-back has barely played this season due to the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko, and the reality is that a player of his calibre deserves to be playing much more often.

With Newcastle reportedly keen on the Scottish star, he has a great chance to make a move closer to home to a club that is going to improve year on year for the next few seasons.

Tierney may well have played his final game in an Arsenal shirt.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

