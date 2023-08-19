‘Looked like a £70m player’: Owen Hargreaves blown away by player Tottenham signed for £25m

Tottenham’s season got underway last week with a draw against Brentford.
On the surface a draw with the Bees isn’t the most inspiring result in the world, but there was a lot to like about the performance.
Indeed, Spurs played with a certain freedom that we haven’t seen for a long time, and it was truly refreshing to watch the north London club play in this way.
There were a number of standout performers on the day, but one man who really stood out was Yves Bissouma.
The £25m midfielder ran the show from his newfound anchor position, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen Hargreaves couldn’t speak highly enough of the Mali international.
Hargreaves hails Bissouma
The pundit gave his verdict on the midfielder.
“The one thing that really stuck out for me during the game was Bissouma, I thought he was amazing at the base of midfield. He played almost perfect. To go with Maddison and when Bentancur is back, you have Kulusevski, Son and Richarlison, there is a lot of firepower in that team,” Hargreaves said.
“The way he played in that game, I was blown away, he looked like a £60-70m player, he completely controlled the game, he looked great in front of the back four picking his passes.”
Reborn
It has to be said that Bissouma looked absolutely brilliant last week.
The midfielder ran the show against Brentford, and as Hargreaves says, he looked like a £70m player at times.
In reality, Bissouma was only signed for £25m last summer, and if he keeps up this level of performance, that fee will start to look more and more like a bargain.
Of course, we’re only one game in, but Bissouma is looking like he could be a star for Spurs this term.