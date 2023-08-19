‘Looked like a £70m player’: Owen Hargreaves blown away by player Tottenham signed for £25m

Tottenham’s season got underway last week with a draw against Brentford.

On the surface a draw with the Bees isn’t the most inspiring result in the world, but there was a lot to like about the performance.

Indeed, Spurs played with a certain freedom that we haven’t seen for a long time, and it was truly refreshing to watch the north London club play in this way.

There were a number of standout performers on the day, but one man who really stood out was Yves Bissouma.

The £25m midfielder ran the show from his newfound anchor position, and, speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen Hargreaves couldn’t speak highly enough of the Mali international.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Hargreaves hails Bissouma

The pundit gave his verdict on the midfielder.

“The one thing that really stuck out for me during the game was Bissouma, I thought he was amazing at the base of midfield. He played almost perfect. To go with Maddison and when Bentancur is back, you have Kulusevski, Son and Richarlison, there is a lot of firepower in that team,” Hargreaves said.

“The way he played in that game, I was blown away, he looked like a £60-70m player, he completely controlled the game, he looked great in front of the back four picking his passes.”

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

Reborn

It has to be said that Bissouma looked absolutely brilliant last week.

The midfielder ran the show against Brentford, and as Hargreaves says, he looked like a £70m player at times.

In reality, Bissouma was only signed for £25m last summer, and if he keeps up this level of performance, that fee will start to look more and more like a bargain.

Of course, we’re only one game in, but Bissouma is looking like he could be a star for Spurs this term.