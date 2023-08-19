Sofyan Amrabat to Liverpool is a transfer rumour that is gathering a bit of momentum.

The Moroccan had been strongly linked to Manchester United throughout this summer, but now, there are murmurs that Liverpool could come in and hijack this deal.

The Reds have, of course, been linked with every midfielder under the sun in recent times, and it’s easy to dismiss any rumours as just that.

However, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, this isn’t a rumour that should just be dismissed.

Jones himself stated that he didn’t think anything of the Amrabat talk when it first started, but after digging a little bit deeper, Jones is led to believe that there is genuinely something in this story.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Watch out for Amrabat

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘outstanding’ midfielder.

“I would also say that they’re not finished. They probably will sign another midfielder. Look out for this Amrabat stuff that is starting to do whispers. I’m not saying they will sign Amrabat, but I didn’t think there was anything in it at first, but now I don’t believe that is totally the case and they are trying to find out if Amrabat would consider joining another Premier League team that isn’t Man United. After being hijacked themselves for Lavia, maybe they hijack their rivals and sign their top target,” Jones said.

Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Exciting

If Wataru Endo was something of an underwhelming signing, this is one to get excited about.

Amrabat is genuinely one of the best controlling midfield players in the world right now, and he could be exactly what Jurgen Klopp needs in his team.

Yes, he may have to adapt to the pace of the Premier League, but once he’s up to speed, there will be no stopping him.

Amrabat could be a star in the making for Liverpool, that’s for sure.