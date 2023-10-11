‘Loads of potential’: Pundit says Arsenal have a striker who can become utterly brilliant

Arsenal have some of the most talented young players in the world on their books right now.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are all superstars in the making, but there are a few other top talents who could also hit some serious heights.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has earmarked one Arsenal player who he believes to have massive potential in Eddie Nketiah.

Rosnior reckons that Nketiah could go on to be a star at Arsenal, but he actually believes his development would be vastly improved if he had an out-and-out striker alongside him to learn from.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Nketiah has loads of potential.

The pundit spoke highly of the Arsenal striker and what the future may hold.

“Be honest, firstly, credit for Arsenal for digging out a result, but looking at the two teams I think you’re right, I do think Arsenal need an out-and-out striker. Nketiah needs to be a part of the Arsenal squad, I think he’s got loads of potential and he would do better developing with an out and out striker alongside him,” Rosenior said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

Getting better and better

Is Nketiah where he should be at the age of 24? Probably not, but he does still seem to be improving every time he steps onto the pitch, and that’s a great sign.

This season he’s added a lot to his game. We saw against Manchester United just how good he can be at dropping deep and linking the play, and while he’s not the most clinical of strikers, he’s getting into the right positions more often than not these days.

With a bit of polish and finetuning, Nketiah could yet become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.