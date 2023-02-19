Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold now makes claim about St James' Park after playing against Newcastle United











Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has now made a claim about St James’ Park after playing against Newcastle United yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s men fell to their first defeat in the Premier League since August yesterday after a nightmare start against Liverpool.

The Reds raced into a 2-0 lead after goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo inside the opening 20 minutes.

Nick Pope was then sent-off for handling the ball outside his area to prevent Mohamed Salah from racing through on goal.

Despite going two goals behind and being reduced to 10 men, Newcastle made things difficult for Liverpool as they tried to get back into the game.

Jurgen Klopp’s side managed to see out the win but Alexander-Arnold has admitted the atmosphere at St James’ Park was brilliant yesterday.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Trent makes claim about St James’ Park

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Liverpool full-back claimed it’s vital to score the first goal at Newcastle in order to settle the crowd.

“It’s massive. This was a big one. We got our win against Everton, that was a massive one for us as well. It would have meant nothing if we’d come here and hadn’t backed it up with another win,” Trent said.

“They’re a tough side to beat but we picked them apart. The red card settled things down for us. Not many teams come here and win, so we’re delighted to take the three points home.

“Any stage of the game, you need a goal – especially the opening goal and at a place like this. The atmosphere’s top, so it’s important to get an early goal to settle that down. It was a good sequence of play, something we’ve worked on in training. It was a great run from Darwin and a great finish.

“It’s been a season where we haven’t had much confidence. We’ve had good performances here and there but no consistent period so far. We’re used to going on winning streaks, we know how to put them together. It’s starting to feel – and look – like the Liverpool team that we’re used to.

“It’s a great stepping stone for us. It’s the same set of players as last season, but we’ve put that aside and it’s looking like a team that can string together a lot of wins between now and the end of the season.” as relayed by BBC Sport.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle boast one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League and the noise at St James’ Park certainly didn’t die down after a difficult start for Howe’s side yesterday.

The Magpies paid the price for the first half an hour of the game, but Howe will be delighted with how his side performed thereafter.

Newcastle have a League Cup final to look forward to on the weekend, but they will travel to Wembley without their number one shot stopper in Pope now.

