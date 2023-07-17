Liverpool yet to move for ‘outstanding’ midfielder, door open now for Manchester United

Liverpool have a range of midfielders on their wanted list this summer but it looks like Sofyan Amrabat is a player they won’t be signing.

Amrabat is a wanted man after starring in the World Cup and then for Fiorentina this season. The Moroccan has built himself quite the reputation and is wanted by big clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, while Liverpool do need a replacement for Fabinho, The Mail’s latest transfer newsletter claims that the Reds haven’t yet stepped up their interest in Amrabat.

With that, it’s claimed a door is now open for Manchester United to complete a £25m deal for the Moroccan star.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool have been left shell-shocked this summer with Saudi money tempting a number of players away. Fabinho is all but announced as part of a £40m deal to move to the Middle East, while Jordan Henderson could still make a move.

Despite the Reds signing both Dom Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, more midfield recruits are now needed.

Liverpool are believed to be keen on Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch. But as it stands, it seems that Amrabat won’t be a player they pursue.

Amrabat would be class for Liverpool

While Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have been brought in to provide attacking and creative spark, the signing of Sofyan Amrabat would give Liverpool a destroyer in midfield.

It does seem odd they haven’t followed up their interest. But then again, he hasn’t been snapped up by anyone just yet which makes you wonder if there is an underlying issue.

On the surface, Amrabat appears to be a quality midfielder more than capable of doing it in the Premier League. It also seems he’d be ideal for Liverpool.

If he does join United, it will certainly be interesting to see how he does. And if he does well, then Reds fans will be left wondering why they didn’t swoop.