Liverpool would absolutely love to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

That is according to James Pearce who was speaking on the Walk On Podcast about the £17m Bayern Munich midfielder.

The Dutchman has been linked to Liverpool for a little while now, and while that trail has gone cold in recent weeks, Pearce has made sure to note that the 20-year-old is still a player Liverpool really want to sign this summer.

Unfortunately for the Reds, Bayern Munich are not proving to be very receptive to the idea of selling Gravenberch, but, as ever, that can all change once the wheels start turning in the transfer window.

Liverpool would love Gravenberch

Pearce shared what he knows about the Bayern Munich midfielder.

“Gravenberch at Bayern Munich is an interesting one. We know that Liverpool would love him, but Bayern, as things stand, are very reluctant to talk about even potentially selling him, despite his lack of starts there. You wonder if that is a firm stance or a bit of kidology to get the maximum fee for him,” Pearce said.

Won’t be easy

This doesn’t sound like a deal that will be easy to do.

Make no mistake about it, Bayern Munich are not one of these clubs that you can just bully into selling a player.

Indeed, if Bayern want to keep someone, they will be keeping them.

Liverpool do need to bring in new midfielders this summer, but they may be headed down a dead end in their pursuit of Gravenberch, unless they can do something drastic to make Bayern Munich change their minds.

This is one to keep an eye on, but, in all honesty, it’s difficult to see this deal actually coming to fruition.

