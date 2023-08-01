Liverpool will launch bid to sign player who really impressed Pep Guardiola

Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool will launch a fresh bid to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia soon.

The transfer insider took to X and shared an update on Liverpool’s attempts to sign Lavia this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already had a £40 million bid for the Belgian midfielder knocked back by Southampton.

The south coast outfit are said to be holding out for around £50 million, with Arsenal and Chelsea also keen.

Liverpool have identified Lavia as their top target and look set to launch a fresh bid after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool to launch fresh Lavia bid

Romano claims that Liverpool will definitely bid for Lavia again and already made the decision last week.

The Saints star is ready to make the switch to Anfield, but the move hinges on Liverpool agreeing a fee with Southampton.

Lavia swapped Manchester City for St Mary’s last summer and impressed in his debut season in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old even received high praise from his former boss Pep Guardiola back in April.

“I am really impressed with what Romeo has done and is doing,” Guardiola told City’s official website.

“We had, and we have, an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him, but maybe he would not (get) enough minutes like he has in Southampton.”

Lavia seems like a good fit for Klopp’s system and would add a more mobile option at the base of their midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be willing to match Southampton’s demands, but a £10 million gap in valuation shouldn’t be too difficult to work around.