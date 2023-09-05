Liverpool were very keen to sign ‘world-class’ player who has been booed by his own fans this summer

Liverpool were reportedly keen to sign Joao Felix before the forward joined Barcelona last week.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool wanted Felix as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez.

The Reds decided against bolstering Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options this summer as they focused on re-shaping his midfield.

Indeed, Liverpool snapped up Ryan Gravenberch on deadline day after they had already moved to bring in Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Yet, a fresh report from Spain claims they were interested in signing Joao Felix.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool were keen on Felix

Mundo Deportivo reports that Liverpool wanted Felix ‘in a change’ for Nunez this summer.

It’s noted that the 23-year-old also attracted interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa.

But Felix had his heart set on a move to Camp Nou and eventually got his wish before last week’s deadline.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Felix has been lauded as a ‘world-class’ talent and spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea.

Despite glimpses of his obvious quality, he largely struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

Upon returning to Atletico Madrid this summer, the Portuguese star was booed by his own supporters earlier this month.

Felix eventually landed his dream move to Barcelona but it would have been an intriguing move had he ended up at Anfield.