Liverpool were once ready to bid ‘crazy’ money for forward, now Aston Villa want him

Aston Villa are reportedly keen to sign Federico Chiesa this summer, just two years after Liverpool were ready to go ‘crazy’ to get him.

Unai Emery completely changed Villa’s fortunes last season. He took over a side who were really struggling and managed to lead them to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

That is an extraordinary achievement and Aston Villa are now dreaming about big signings – Juventus star Chiesa is one of the names on their transfer wish list, reports CalcioMercato.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Aston Villa want to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus

Aston Villa target Federico Chiesa was one of the best players in Italy just a couple of years ago.

He played a massive part in helping the Azzurri win the Euros against England in 2021, right after a stunning season with Juventus for whom he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions.

Now, after two seasons in which he managed just a combined eight goals, there’s a chance he could be sold by Juventus. Aston Villa are keen to sign him.

The report claims Unai Emery’s side have the most interest in the Italian forward and are not at all scared of Juventus’ £51.5 million asking price.

They are prepared to go big to take their ambitious project to the next level, but as things stand, Chiesa isn’t ready to move to what the outlet describes as a ‘second tier team’.

Chiesa has entered the final two years of his contract at Juventus.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Liverpool were ready to go ‘crazy’ to sign him

In the summer of 2021, Chiesa was a wanted man, with a number of top clubs in Europe including Liverpool interested in his services.

CalcioMercato writes in the same report that ‘Bayern, Liverpool and PSG were ready to go crazy’ to sign him from Juventus, who apparently rejected bids worth £85.5 million (€100m) back then.

Chiesa’s stock, however, has fallen now following a series of injuries since January last year. He doesn’t look like the player he once was anymore, and that’s probably why he has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus.

Villa are reportedly the most interested side, but whether they can convince him to join them remains to be seen.