‘Liverpool wanted me’: ‘Outstanding’ £25m midfielder shares why he didn’t join the club this summer

Liverpool were linked to a lot of midfielders during the summer transfer window and one has shared why he didn’t join the club.

Liverpool have massively rebuilt their midfield after finishing fifth last season and selling some of their former key midfielders.

One player heavily linked to the club was Jesper Lindstrom. Instead, the attacking midfielder ended up at Serie A title holders Napoli. He signed for a reported £25m.

The 23 year-old would have been a solid addition and has now shared why he didn’t end up in the Premier League.

Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Lindstrom shares that he turned down Liverpool

Liverpool would have no doubt been gutted to miss out on the attacking midfielder but they clearly had other targets as they managed to massively bolster their midfielder. Now, the player has spoken out on the move not happening and it looks like it was his decision.

His quotes, relayed by Fabrizio Romano, said: “Liverpool wanted me, I am a Liverpool fan so it would’ve been a madly fascinating experience… but would it have been an intelligent move? I am at an age now where I have to play football”

These are some big comments as it turns out the Denmark international is a Liverpool fan so to turn down a move to his favourite club is huge.

He may never get the opportunity to play for the club he supports again. Despite this, if he was concerned about game time, you can see why he preferred a move to Napoli for now.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Lindstrom is an ‘outstanding‘ midfielder who definitely has a high ceiling. No doubt with him only 23 years-old he has a lot of growth to do.

In order to reach his top potential he needs to be playing consistently and if he seriously thought he wouldn’t get this at Liverpool then he may have made the right choice. Despite this, Jurgen Klopp is a great manager and no doubt would have got the best out of him.