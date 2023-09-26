Liverpool wanted ‘colossal’ midfielder in the summer, now Barcelona could sign him for free next year

Liverpool were apparently very interested in the possibility of signing defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi. No move happened but now a huge European club are interested in him.

One of the players Liverpool were reportedly interested in was Leicester’s Ndidi. Now SPORT are reporting that he is attracting the interest of Barcelona.

The Spanish publication states that the midfielder is of interest to the Spanish club. Apparently this summer, Bayern Munich also ‘negotiated’ for him over the summer but the price was considered too excessive.

His current contract expires in the summer and this is what has attracted the attention of Barcelona. Apparently, there is no doubt that he will be one of the most desirable players next summer.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ndidi now attracting a lot of interest

Liverpool had to rebuild their midfield over the summer transfer window and this saw them sign multiple midfielders.

It has worked very well so far and they are still undefeated in the Premier League this season despite having a player sent off in two separate matches.

Despite now being in the Championship, everyone knows that Ndidi could easily be playing in a top flight division right now.

He could have been a good option for Liverpool and with him available on a free transfer next summer he could definitely still be a good option.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

There is no doubting that Ndidi is a “colossal” midfielder and he was the exact type of defensive midfielder Liverpool needed in the summer.

He is still only 26 years-old so he would definitely be a top signing, especially on a free transfer and it would be interesting to see if Liverpool try to compete with Barcelona for the signing.