Liverpool want to sign 'complete' 6ft 2in defender likened to Ruben Dias - pundit











Liverpool are keeping tabs on Benfica defender Antonio Silva, according to Portuguese pundit Daniel Carrico.

The Reds are reportedly looking to bolster their defensive ranks this summer amid an uncertain future for Joel Matip.

The Liverpool centre-back’s contract runs until 2024 and there has been speculation the Reds could look to cash in.

Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Links with the likes of Giorgio Scalvini and Jurrien Timber have been doing the rounds in recent weeks.

Now, Carrico has claimed that Liverpool are “no exception” to “the big clubs” eyeing Silva.

He was speaking on SIC Noticias show Jogo Aberto, via Noticias Ao Minuto and Sport Witness.

“The big clubs, they’re keeping an eye on Antonio Silva, certainly,” said Carrico. “Liverpool are no exception.”

‘He’s a leader’

The retired defender also spoke highly about Silva’s qualities, leadership and maturity.

“There are few words to praise Antonio Silva more,” said Carrico.

“He’s a young man who doesn’t look like a young man.

“He plays with the maturity of a senior and a centre-back with several years of experience.

“He has a very strong personality and demonstrates this on the pitch.

“He’s a leader. Together with Otamendi, he has made a very strong duo. He shows that he’s prepared for other flights.

“He has shown, also at the national team, that he is prepared.”

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

‘A complete and dominant central defender’

There have been links between Liverpool and Silva since October 2022, according to Sport Witness.

They say reports from the Portuguese media claimed the Reds had been sending scouts to watch him in action.

Silva is a top prospect who has already become a star for club and country.

The 6ft 2in ace has made 42 appearances for Benfica this season, including 10 in the Champions League.

Silva, who reportedly has an £88million release clause, has also won three caps for the Portugal national team.

Football Talent Scout has likened him to Ruben Dias and called him a ‘complete and dominant central defender’.