Liverpool want to offer 24-year-old a new contract, discussions to take place soon

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool want to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a new contract, with discussions set to take place soon.

The journalist has been speaking to Born and Red about Liverpool’s plans for the summer transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold endured a difficult start to the last campaign as the defensive side of his game came under plenty of scrutiny.

The 24-year-old found his feet towards the end of the campaign as he benefitted from a slight tweak to Liverpool’s system from Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Indeed, the Englishman was given the license to drift into midfield and play as an inverted full-back.

And after a strong finish to the last campaign, it seems that Liverpool do want to offer Alexander-Arnold a new deal.

Romano was asked about Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation as the defender has just under two years left on his current deal.

“I’m sure that Liverpool will have conversations with him, it’s something they’ve already discussed internally,” he said. “Of course, now they’re busy with the market but I’m sure this is one of the things that Liverpool want to do.

“They will have conversations about that also the player is doing his best for a Liverpool future because what he did about his holidays, he cut his holidays short to be back as soon as possible at work to give his best to Liverpool.

“So, the idea is absolutely to discuss the new contract soon and to negotiate but I’m sure they are fitting very well together so this is not something imminent in terms of days but I’m sure negotiations will take place.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of Liverpool’s most important players and despite a difficult start to the last season, he racked up a total of nine assists in the Premier League.

Klopp’s new system seems to have benefitted the defender massively and he’s even shown he’s capable of doing a job in midfield for England recently.

It certainly wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Liverpool offer him a new deal soon as they bid to secure his long-term future at the club.

It’s likely that Alexander-Arnold will be keen to stay at his boyhood club too and Liverpool fans will be hoping he puts pen to paper in the near future.