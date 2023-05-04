Liverpool want deal for 'one of the best' midfielders around done 'fast' - Fabrizio Romano











Liverpool appear to be focusing their energies on signing Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Reds were previously linked with Jude Bellingham, but pulled the plug on a move for the England international.

With Liverpool needing quantity as well as quality in midfield, they could now split the cost across several signings.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has been keeping the Anfield faithful updated on his Twitter feed over their pursuit of Mac Allister.

On Thursday evening, the transfer insider posted an update, following on from one he shared in the morning.

Romano has previously reported that Liverpool had made their pitch to Mac Allister.

This involved the Reds’ project and the financials surrounding the move and his potential salary at Anfield.

Romano then said Liverpool “want to be fast” on the deal to sign Mac Allister.

He believes May and June “will be crucial months to proceed in talks”, before recapping on the approach.

Our view

Liverpool have endured a difficult season and, though they’ve finally found form, a top-four finish is out of their hands.

It’s the second time in three years that the Reds have stumbled, though they did manage to finish third in 2020-21.

Liverpool’s midfield could’ve done with bolstering last season; now, it’s an absolute necessity.

Mac Allister, who reportedly has a £70million price tag, would be a solid shout for the Reds.

He has shown he has what it takes to impress at the highest level, and has a lot of Premier League experience.

And at just 24 years of age, he is still young and only just starting to approach his peak years.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mac Allister has also etched his name in World Cup folklore.

Last year, he played a huge role in helping Argentina win their first World Cup since 1986.

“He was one of the best players at the World Cup,” Roberto De Zerbi told the Brighton website last year.

“His style of play was clear, he didn’t make mistakes, he understood the play.”