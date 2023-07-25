Liverpool want ‘brilliant’ £45m midfielder with same agent as Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool appear to have got the ball rolling with regards to bringing Romeo Lavia to Anfield this summer.

Multiple reports have been doing the rounds regarding a Reds approach for the Southampton midfielder.

As things stand, Liverpool apparently saw a £37million bid rejected by Lavia’s club, who reportedly want £50million.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

The Athletic reported this on Tuesday afternoon, and they also mentioned other midfielders on the Reds radar.

David Ornstein said Liverpool have also been eyeing Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch and Kalvin Phillips.

The Reds have already signed two midfielders this summer, but they’ll be needing more before the window shuts.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both look set to make the move to the Saudi Pro League in the coming days.

‘Brilliant’

Of all the potential Lavia alternatives, Phillips is probably the most interesting – and best-known – target for Liverpool.

On these shores, we’ve all seen what the Manchester City midfielder is capable of.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Phillips was a fixture for Leeds United and has also featured for England at major tournaments.

This culminated in a big-money move to Man City last summer, although things haven’t quite gone to plan for him.

Phillips has struggled for game time and has come under criticism by Pep Guardiola at times.

Despite a bad season, there’s no doubting that he’s a top player. Jordan Henderson has called him ‘brilliant’ in the past.

In terms of links with Liverpool, he has played with Henderson many times, though obviously that won’t matter soon.

He also shares an agency – CAA Stellar – with Reds defender Ibrahima Konate.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Let’s see what City’s stance towards the £45million midfielder will be over the coming weeks.

If Guardiola decides he’s surplus to requirements and Liverpool haven’t got anyone else in, they may as well try their luck.

At the same time, City nearly got stung last season selling players to a fellow big club and potential title challenger.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko very nearly dethroned the Citizens as Premier League champions.

Guardiola probably won’t want to make the same mistake again, as Liverpool have beaten them to the title in recent years.