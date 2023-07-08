Liverpool have been busy in the summer transfer market, making two major signings already.

The Reds needed to bolster their midfield ranks and they’ve done just that with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting Liverpool may go for a third. Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is purportedly a target.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

However, there’s also talk of the Reds potentially moving for a defender. Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is apparently on the Anfield radar.

Football.london recently reported that Liverpool ‘remain interested’ in the 20-year-old centre-back.

Understandably, the Blues are seemingly determined to keep hold of their young rising star.

Dean Jones has now provided an update on Liverpool and their interest in Colwill this summer.

He says the rumours have legs, and said it’s increasingly likely that the Reds will swoop for defensive reinforcements.

“There are rumours about Liverpool holding interest in Colwill,” he told GiveMeSport.

“And I do actually think there is some foundation to that rumour, I’ve heard whispers of it too.

“It seems increasingly likely Liverpool do look to sign a centre-back as well.

“The thing is, I really do not think Chelsea will sell Colwill. He’s exactly the type of player they need for the new era.

“If he was at another club, they would probably be trying to sign him.

“Brighton are obviously keen too but I reckon we could get to the first game of the new season and Colwill is in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

“He’s so highly thought of by anyone that works with him.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Our view

Colwill spent last season on loan at Brighton, where he shone under their outstanding manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The reported Liverpool target is now back in West London, where he’ll look to begin pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Daily Mail, Colwill will hold talks with Pochettino directly regarding his future.

Brighton are apparently willing to pay £40million to sign him permanently.

He’d be a difficult signing for Liverpool to pull off, if only because of the potential fresh start under Pochettino.

The Seagulls will also fancy their chances of signing Colwill. They’re in the Europa League and on the up.

And the player, who now knows the club inside out, knows he’ll get first-team football.

Nonetheless, we’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. Colwill is an ‘astonishing’ talent and would bolster any team.

Besides, he already has experience of playing with two Liverpool rising stars (at England youth level) – Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.