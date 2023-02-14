Liverpool vs Everton: Sean Dyche shares what he told his players at half-time last night











Everton boss Sean Dyche has now shared what he told his players in the dressing room at half-time during the Merseyside derby last night.

The Toffees fell to a 2-0 defeat after a disappointing display at Anfield. Dyche’s men started the game pretty well and were unlucky not to take the lead after James Tarkowski’s header rattled off the post.

But Liverpool punished them just seconds later as Mohamed Salah finished off a sweeping counter-attack.

Everton headed into the break a goal down and despite a promising start, they struggled to trouble the Liverpool backline outside of set-pieces.

Dyche would have had plenty to ponder going into the break and he shared what he told his Everton players during his post-match interview.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

What Dyche told his Everton players at half-time

Speaking to Everton’s official website, Dyche revealed that he told his players that he wasn’t happy with their work on the ball.

“I said at half-time the bit you have forgotten is to play, you have to go and play, because they have some very good players here, you have to go and ask questions of the opposition,” the Englishman said.

“But at the back we played backwards too many times and we gave away too many sloppy passes.”

The Toffees found themselves two goals down just five minutes after coming out for the second-half as Cody Gakpo bagged his first ever goal for Liverpool.

Dyche will be disappointed with his side’s performance after such a promising display at Goodison Park last week.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

The 51-year-old will certainly have to address Everton’s poor form away from home, while improving their quality on the ball.

The Toffees have struggled to create goal scoring opportunities all season and they seemed toothless in attack without Dominic Calvert-Lewin last night.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled with injuries over the past year and Dyche will have to figure out a way to play without him after Ellis Simms struggled last night.

Show all