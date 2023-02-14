Liverpool vs Everton: Jamie Carragher admits he was shocked by Stefan Bajcetic display











Jamie Carragher admitted that he was left shocked by Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic’s display against Everton last night.

Bajcetic turned out to be the star of the show at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over their rivals.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo sealed the deal for the Reds, but their midfield trio were particularly impressive on the night.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been way below their usual high standards this season, however they both stepped up at a crucial time last night.

Carragher was co-commentating on the Merseyside derby and admitted that he wanted to see the duo in the starting line-up, despite their recent form. And the Liverpool legend said he was unsure about Klopp’s decision to start Bajcetic.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Carragher admits he was surprised by Bajcetic display

Bajcetic picked up the Man of the Match award and the youngster received high praise from Carragher in the 41st minute.

The former Liverpool man conceded that he thought the 18-year-old wouldn’t be able to deal with the physical nature of a derby, but he was proven wrong.

“I must be honest, before the game I wanted Jordan Henderson and Fabinho back in this team and I wasn’t sure about the young lad coping with the physicality, Bajcetic,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic in this first-half that young lad.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Bajcetic has impressed for Liverpool over the past few weeks during a spell when Klopp’s side have been way short of their best.

The youngster looks to be a bright prospect and he has probably cemented his place in Liverpool’s side off the back of last night’s performance.

The Spaniard benefitted from playing alongside Fabinho and Henderson in a midfield three, giving him more of a licence to roam forward on the left-hand side.

It would have come as no surprise to Liverpool fans that Bajcetic got the nod over Naby Keita last night, but it’s brilliant to see him stepping up on such a big occasion for the Reds.

