Liverpool vs Arsenal: Gary Neville lauds 'world-class' Aaron Ramsdale











Gary Neville labelled Aaron Ramsdale’s late saves at Anfield today as ‘world-class’ as he helped Arsenal hold on to a 2-2 draw.

The Gunners got off to a brilliant start on Sunday as Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a cool finish.

Gabriel Jesus doubled their lead with a well-taken header just before the half hour mark and Mikel Arteta’s men were in complete control.

But Arsenal allowed Liverpool back into the game just before half-time as Mohamed Salah finished off a brilliant move.

And it’s fair to say that the Gunners rode their luck a bit during the second period, with Aaron Ramsdale making a few top-class saves to earn them a point.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville amazed by Ramsdale

Ramsdale made two brilliant saves to deny Liverpool a winning goal after Roberto Firmino had levelled the game up in the 87th minute.

The 24-year-old denied Mohamed Salah before making an exceptional save to stop Ibrahima Konate from bagging a last-minute winner.

And Neville was left amazed by Ramsdale’s second-half display while co-commentating on Sky Sports.

“We’ve got six more weeks of this where it’s going to flip and flop and I have to say, Arsenal brilliant first-half,” Neville said.

“But Liverpool just came back and back and Ramsdale at the end, I said before the game, a goalkeeper has to have big saves on a title run. He’s made two at the end that were world-class.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It will be a huge disappointment for Arteta that his side dropped two points after they completely dominated the first-half.

But he will also appreciate the fact that Ramsdale earned his side a point in the end with a commanding display between the sticks.

While the dropped points represent a slight dent in Arsenal’s title hopes, this point could prove vital come the end of the season and they have the £30 million shot stopper to thank for the result in the end.

