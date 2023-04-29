Liverpool v Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp makes 'absolutely exceptional' claim











Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday.

The Reds will look to build on their recent great form as they look to claw themselves back into the top four.

Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games and are unbeaten in five.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Klopp’s charges take on a Spurs side that will take confidence from their midweek 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

They were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back through goals from Son Heung-min and Pedro Porro.

Both teams are running out of opportunities to push for a late European finish, so the stakes are incredibly high.

Ahead of the game, Klopp said at his pre-match press conference that Spurs used to be the best counter-attacking side in Europe.

The Liverpool boss said Thursday’s draw with Manchester United showed that Spurs can still be “absolutely exceptional”.

BBC Sport quotes Klopp as saying: “You saw last night that the side they have is still absolutely exceptional.

“I have no idea why it hasn’t worked out for them, but I will be prepared for the best possible Tottenham side.

“They were for some years, and by some distance, the best counter-attacking team in Europe.

“There were moments when we lost the ball and they only had to find Harry Kane and in the next moment Son Heung-min was one on one with the goalie.

“They have brought in really good players. Second half [against United] they showed what everyone in the stadium wanted to see and could have won the game. That is the team we will prepare for.”

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool v Tottenham team news

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will be back for Klopp’s side after missing the win at West Ham in order to rest.

Naby Keita is also back in training, while Diogo Jota should be okay to return, but Roberto Firmino remains out.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have no new injury concerns for the trip to Anfield.

Hugo Lloris remains out after coming off against Newcastle due to a muscular problem.