Liverpool have been linked with a move for Barcelona star Gavi this week – a player who former Spain boss Luis Enrique says is just ‘not normal’.

Jurgen Klopp will be bidding to re-shape his midfield this summer after their struggles in the middle of the park have been evident.

Liverpool actually tried to sign Gavi last summer, but they gave up on their pursuit as he looked set to sign a new contract with Barca.

But The Times reports that the La Liga giants haven’t been able to register the youngster with the league, which has reignited Liverpool’s interest in him.

He could even be available on a free transfer, but he is also attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City.

Gavi is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in Europe and at just 18, he’s already playing a key role for Xavi’s men and Spain.

Back in 2021, the Spaniard became the youngest ever player to represent his country as he started against Italy at the age of 17 years and 62 days.

Luis Enrique handed him his debut and it’s fair to say that he was impressed with the youngster at the time.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Enrique says Gavi is ‘not normal’

“It’s not normal that he plays like that [at 17]. He’s a player with personality, enviable physical conditions and he plays our style of football,” he told ESPN back in October 2021.

“He plays like he’s at school or in his garden at home,” he said. “It’s a pleasure to have a player with that quality and character with us. We can say that he’s the national team’s present, not [just] the future.”

Photo by Pablo Garcia Sacristan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gavi would be a brilliant addition to Klopp’s side, especially on a free transfer.

Of course, Liverpool seem to be prioritising a move for Jude Bellingham this summer. But if the opportunity arises to snap up Gavi, they will surely shift their focus temporarily.

Klopp will be light of options in midfield come the summer as Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner look set to leave the club for free.

If the Reds managed to get deals over the line for Gavi and Bellingham, their midfield would be set for years to come.

