Jurgen Klopp has a clear view on how a season-long loan with RB Leipzig will impact Fabio Carvalho back at Liverpool in 2024, with Anfield chiefs confident on his future.

That is according to The Telegraph, which reports that Liverpool chiefs believe that Carvalho spending a year at RB Leipzig can save his career at Anfield rather than end it. The 20-year-old made a season-long move to the Saxony side on Friday just a year after joining the Reds.

Liverpool paid Fulham an initial £5m, rising to £8m after add-ons, for the midfielder in May 2022. But Klopp would only trust Carvalho to feature in 21 games across all competitions for three goals. The Portuguese further started in eight of his outings for a total of 637 minutes.

Liverpool boss Klopp has a clear belief on Carvalho at RB Leipzig

Carvalho additionally only featured for 11 minutes of regular time in Premier League games from the end of October. But Anfield chiefs believe he can work a way back into the side by impressing in Germany. Klopp also still sees Carvalho having a long-term future at Liverpool.

Despite losing faith in Carvalho during 2022/23, Klopp is still planning for Carvalho to be in Liverpool’s thinking long-term. The German also hopes that the loan transfer to RB Leipzig lets Carvalho return to Merseyside in 12 months’ time revitalised after a stronger campaign.

Klopp rejected approaches for Carvalho’s permanent transfer as his belief in the midfielder having a future at Liverpool remains strong. The Reds boss also often praised what he gave in training during the 2022/23 season – even during Carvalho’s lengthy spell out of the side.

“What I can say is that this week in training, he was exceptional again,” Klopp said, via the Liverpool Echo in April. “He’s really outstanding.”

Carvalho must recapture his form with Fulham whilst out on loan

Carvalho will, certainly, hope he enjoys a strong season on loan at RB Leipzig to ensure his Liverpool career is not over after just two years. But the Bundesliga will be a tougher task than playing in the Championship, where his form with Fulham first attracted Klopp’s eye.

Liverpool swooped for Carvalho after he offered 10 goals and eight assists from 36 games over Fulham’s 2021/22 title-winning term. The midfielder started in 33 of his second-tier outings that season, as well. He now needs to deliver that creativity again for RB Leipzig.