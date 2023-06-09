Liverpool told they have a talent in their ranks ‘destined to reach the very top’

Liverpool have been told that Alexis Mac Allister is “destined to reach the very top”.

Argentinos Juniors general manager Alejandro Roncoroni spoke to BBC Sport about the new Reds signing.

Liverpool confirmed the signing of Mac Allister from Brighton in a deal reportedly worth up to £55million.

He is the Reds’ first summer signing, and arrives at Anfield as part of a midfield overhaul.

Liverpool are set to bolster their midfield ranks this summer amid ageing legs and expiring contracts.

Mac Allister joins the Reds in wake of an incredible year for club and country.

The 24-year-old won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and helped Brighton reach the Europa League.

Now, Mac Allister’s job will be to help Liverpool get back to the very top after an underwhelming season.

The Reds failed to win silverware last term, and only finished fifth in the table.

Roncoroni, speaking to BBC Sport, suggested that he saw Brighton as a stepping stone for Mac Allister.

“At the time [he joined Brighton], I told him – and he can confirm it – that I wouldn’t ask him for a Brighton jersey or anything else,” he said.

“The only thing that I wanted was for him to invite me for the day he made his debut for Real Madrid or a team of the same level. Because he was destined to reach the very top.”

Mac Allister’s rise to prominence this season has been amazing to see.

As per BBC Sport, only “a couple of people” approached him for a picture when he returned to La Pampa prior to the World Cup.

Obviously things changed after he helped Argentina become world champions for the third time in December last year.

Now, Mac Allister is at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he’ll hope to make his mark there too.

Roncoroni doesn’t seem surprised by the midfielder’s rise, and there’s no doubt the best is yet to come from him.