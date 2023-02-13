Liverpool v Everton: Sky journalist brings early Liverpool team news live from Anfield ahead of derby tonight











Liverpool take on Everton tonight at Anfield and Sky’s Vinnie O’Connor has provided some early team news from ptich side this afternoon.

The Reds face off with Everton looking to get back to winning ways. After a series of miserable results, Jurgen Klopp has come out fighting this week. Playing down talk of leaving, Klopp has insisted he is staying put and willing to fight to get Liverpool back to their best.

That, of course, starts tonight against a resurgent Everton. The Toffees won their first game under Sean Dyche last weekend, beating Arsenal. Liverpool, then, know it’s a tough task ahead of them tonight.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

However, there has been some positive news from Anfield in terms of team news.

“We’re expecting the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to come back into that Liverpool side. That of course brings a wealth of experience when it comes to Merseyside derbies. Diogo Jota as well, we’re expecting to see him after recovering from a calf problem,” O’Connor said.

Jota coming back into the fold will be a huge bonus. Cody Gakpo has struggled since signing and Darwin Nunez remains inconsistent.

TBR’s View: Liverpool need all the help they can get v Everton

Not to say that Everton are a better team, but this Liverpool side needs help right now.

Having Henderson in there is massive. He is the life and soul in midfield and he should bring an intensity that’s been missing in recent weeks.

Fabinho’s experience will help as well, while Jota’s sharpness and movement will give Everton a different problem.

Liverpool simply have to win tonight if they want to compete for Europe. The Reds have been a shadow of themselves lately and the derby is the ideal game to get back at it. This injury news is a huge boost, and should galvanise Anfield before kick off.