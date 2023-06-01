Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool midfield target now has £51m release clause











Liverpool have been linked to attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he has signed a new contract with a release clause.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool have been eyeing a move for the Spaniard. He currently plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Liverpool seemingly want to bolster their midfield. This makes perfect sense as it is definitely what let the Reds down this season and saw them finish fifth.

They will be wanting to immediately bounce back from a poor season. In order to do this, they need to make some big signings to help them battle for the title again.

Liverpool target Dani Olmo signs new contract

Typically, a player signing a new contract would be bad news for Liverpool.

Despite the new contract, it seems like there’s a silver lining for the Premier League club as Olmo now has a fixed price tag in shape of the release clause.

Fabrizio Romano reported the new contract being signed. He also mentioned that Olmo now has a release clause which clubs can use.

Romano tweeted: “Official, confirmed. Dani Olmo signs new deal at RB Leipzig valid until June 2027.

“Understand it includes release clause similar to Christopher Nkunku, as called earlier today: €60m.”

The 25 year-old Spanish international is a very exciting talent. He has managed over 50 goals and over 50 assists throughout his career.

Around £51million for him seems pretty cheap in today’s market if you think about what qualities and potential he could bring to Liverpool.

The ‘outstanding footballer‘ is clearly happy at RB Leipzig but this release clause means that he can have an easy exit should other bigger clubs come calling.

