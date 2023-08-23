Liverpool target deemed ‘the best’ CB Lothar Matthaus has seen is now nearing move to PL rivals

Liverpool have been linked with a defensive-minded player in France but it now looks like a Premier League rival could win the race for the signature of the player.

Liverpool have been linked to Jean-Clair Todibo a fair bit this summer, but now it looks like he will be moving elsewhere in England.

According to L’Equipe, the defender is nearing a move to Liverpool’s big rivals Manchester United this transfer window.

The report goes on to say that his move to Manchester is ‘in sight’. Apparently, he has been touted by the club after scouts went to watch him and were left very impressed.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Todibo likely to not be heading to Liverpool this summer

It will be a bitter blow for Liverpool if another one of their targets ends up at another Premier League rival this summer.

They already lost two defensive-minded players in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea so it would be very frustrating to lose Todibo to Manchester United.

It is no doubting that defensive-minded players are exactly what Liverpool are targeting at the moment so if they are desperate for Todibo they need to act now.

He is highly rated, with Lothar Matthaus saying: “Todibo is the best centre-back I’ve seen in a long time.” With the player also only 23 years-old, he is clearly has a high ceiling.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

With such high praise and with Todibo having top potential, it feels like a no-brainer for Liverpool to try and swoop in for the player.

If Liverpool are keen on signing him, then they will reportedly have to pay around £35million. If they do not move for him this summer that price will likely rise.