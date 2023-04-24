Liverpool target Alex Scott wins EFL Young Player of the Season











Liverpool transfer target Alex Scott has been named as the Championship’s Young Player of the Season at the English Football League awards last night.

The player has recently been linked to Liverpool, via the Daily Mail, as well as fellow Premier League sides Wolves and West Ham. No offers have been made yet. Spurs are also interested, via talkSPORT.

The midfielder is following in the footsteps of many great stars, including Jude Bellingham – who also won the award. Liverpool have wanted Bellingham for a while but it was recently reported that they won’t be able to afford him.

Due to this, they are looking at other targets as their midfield has been a big issue this year. Scott is one of the midfielders on their current shortlist.

Scott is only 19 years old and picking up this prestigious award highlights how much potential he has. He already has multiple suitors, but this award will no doubt see more clubs monitor him.

Liverpool will be very happy to see their transfer target Scott win the EFL Young Player of the Season. We have seen them look to the Championship for future stars before. Most recently, they signed Fabio Carvalho from Fulham when they win in the Championship.

It was reported in the past by journalist Ben Jacobs that Bristol City want around £12m for the star. This would be a very easy amount for Liverpool to pay.

Guardiola hailed the midfielder and called him “unbelievable” when Manchester City faced Bristol City in the FA Cup this season.

Scott definitely looks to be a future star and it would be very exciting to see him in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp has a proven record of making footballers even better. It would be a great move for both the player and the club.

