Liverpool still really keen to sign 22-year-old midfielder who Jurgen Klopp thinks is ‘perfect’

Liverpool are reportedly still ‘strongly interested’ in signing OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

That’s according to Sport Mediaset, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool will face competition from Juventus to sign Thuram.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Thuram over the summer before they eventually opted to bring in Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool also added Alexis Mac Allister to their squad as they built a new-look midfield for Jurgen Klopp.

But The Independent reported back in April that Klopp viewed Thuram as the ‘perfect’ solution to his midfield problems.

And it seems that Liverpool remain keen on signing the Frenchman ahead of the January window.

Liverpool still keen to sign Thuram

Sport Mediaset reports that Thuram is attracting interest from Juventus as they bid to re-shape their midfield.

But after opting against a move for the 22-year-old over the summer, Liverpool remain ‘strongly interested’ in signing Thuram.

Thuram has starred for Nice over the past couple of seasons and it’s no surprise to see him attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

Liverpool re-shaped their midfield over the summer as the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departed.

Szoboszlai has impressed since making the move from Leipzig, while Mac Allister has also caught the eye under Klopp.

But the Reds did fail to bring in a top defensive midfielder as they missed out on the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Endo looks to be a solid option for Klopp but they will undoubtedly be keen to bring in a younger option in the position.

Thuram certainly fits the bill and at 22, the best is yet to come from the talented Frenchman.