Liverpool still 'frontrunners' to sign £70m Premier League star this summer











Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount looks likely to leave this summer and rivals Liverpool are still leading the race for his signature according to reports.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He wants Mount to stay at the club. Due to the delay in appointing a new manager, this may have come too late, with Mount still not signing a new deal.

His contract expires in the summer of 2024, so Chelsea need to decide whether to sell him this summer or they risk losing him on a free.

The report states that Liverpool are still ‘frontrunners’ to poach the English international who Chelsea have valued at £70million.

Liverpool still leading the race to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their midfield next summer. They need both attacking and defending midfielders, and Mount definitely ticks all the boxes for an attacking midfielder.

He is experienced in the division and with Mount still only 24 years-old, he has many seasons to grow and reach his great potential.

Jurgen Klopp has shown over the years that he is great at man management and getting the best out of his players. This signing could be the best option for both Mount and Liverpool.

Mount showed his world class potential last season as he managed 13 goals and 16 assists. He hasn’t matched that tally this season, but with a manager like Klopp, there is no doubt he can replicate his best season consistently.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea look set to miss out on the Champions League this season and they will need a big summer to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

