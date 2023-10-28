Liverpool star Szoboszlai responds to comparisons between him and Gerrard

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has welcomed the comparisons being made between him and Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

The Anfield summer signing, speaking on BBC Sport, stressed that he’s not wanting to be Gerrard.

Nonetheless, Szoboszlai admits he’d love a Liverpool career as impressive as that of the 2005 Champions League winner.

Szoboszlai has hit the ground running at Anfield since his summer move from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool paid a reported £60million to sign the 22-year-old. Much like Virgil van Dijk, he’s more than justifying his high transfer fee.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Szoboszlai has two goals from 12 outings. But more importantly, he has improved the Reds team as a whole.

As per Liverpool.com, “he seems to have everything attached to his profile from physicality to technique to industry to creativity to everything in between”.

Szoboszlai welcomes Gerrard comparisons at Liverpool

His early-season heroics have led to comparisons with Gerrard, to which he responded on BBC Sport.

Kelly Somers asked: “What have you made of comparisons that have been made between you and Steven Gerrard?”

He chuckled and then replied: “Feels great that they say I’m the new Steven Gerrard and since Gerrard they didn’t have a midfielder like me.

“I don’t want to be him, I want to be myself. But of course if they put a paper in front of me and say ‘you’re going to have the same career here in Liverpool’, I’m going to sign it then!”

Szoboszlai has been outstanding for Liverpool and the fact people are already suggesting he is Gerrard’s heir at Anfield speaks volumes about his quality and attitude.

And the fact he’s just 22 years old means he’s probably nowhere near his best yet.

It’s going to be very exciting to see how he fares in the coming seasons as he develops as a player and nears his peak.