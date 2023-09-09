Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson delivered a solid performance to help Scotland edge closer to Euro 2024 qualification.

The Reds star continues to be an ever-present for club and country. For Liverpool, he has played every minute of their Premier League campaign thus far.

And as Scotland’s captain, Robertson has played every minute for his nation since returning from injury in last year’s friendly loss to Turkey.

One step closer to Euro 2024

On Friday night, the Anfield speedster helped his country run out 3-0 winners in Cyprus to put them within two points of the Euro 2024 finals.

The visitors surged into a three-goal lead by the half-hour mark before managing the game expertly in the Larnaca heat.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring after just six minutes and Ryan Porteous added a second 10 minutes later.

John McGinn then added a third on 30 minutes to give Scotland an insurmountable advantage against the hosts.

Scotland can potentially seal qualification by Tuesday night, despite not playing in a qualifier on that day.

If Norway and Georgia draw in their Oslo qualifier, Scotland – who play England in a friendly that night – will be through.

‘A top performance’

Robertson earned plaudits from several media outlets for his performance in the stifling AEK Arena.

‘Good cross for the opener,’ wrote Glasgow Live, who gave the Liverpool ace an 8 out of 10 rating.

‘Having a player who continues to excel in both a great Liverpool side and this resurgent Scotland team can only be of huge benefit on and off the pitch.’

Glasgow World also went with 8 out of 10, adding: ‘Produced an excellent cross for the opening goal.

‘Got up and down the left flank with ease. A top performance from the skipper.’

And The Scotsman opted for 7 out of 10, adding: ‘The Scotland captain was largely able to turn down the dial on his tearing down the left flank after one of his first such forays led to him delivering the cross from which for Steve Clarke’s men struck in the early minutes.’

It’s amazing to think Liverpool reportedly paid a mere £8million for Robertson in 2017. If they had paid £80million for him, he’d still have been worth it to date.