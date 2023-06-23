Liverpool star Andrew Robertson buzzing over news out of Aston Villa

John McGinn has signed a new contract at Aston Villa, prompting congratulations from the likes of Liverpool star Andrew Robertson.

The Villans captain has penned a deal that sees him commit his future to Villa Park until the summer of 2027.

McGinn joined Villa back in the summer of 2018 from Scottish outfit Hibernian.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The Villans snapped him up for a reported transfer fee of just £2million, as per The Telegraph.

McGinn has enjoyed a very fruitful career at Villa Park thus far, registering 183 appearances in claret and blue.

The 28-year-old wrote his name into the Villans history books in 2019.

McGinn scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 2019 Championship playoff final against Derby.

The Scotland international then became Villa captain last summer.

He made 34 Premier League appearances last term and helped the Villans reach the Europa Conference League.

Needless to say, everyone connected with Villa is buzzing at the news.

As well as fans, plenty of McGinn’s peers have been congratulating him and the club in wake of the news.

Liverpool star Robertson, one of McGinn’s Scotland teammates, was one of those.

Here is what the Anfield ace wrote on Instagram in response to McGinn’s thoughts on his new deal:

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

The likes of John Terry, Jacob Ramsey, Aaron Ramsey and Ross McCrorie also wished McGinn the best.

Our view

Wonderful news for Villa and for John McGinn, whose journey at B6 continues.

He has helped the Villans go up from the Championship all way back into Europe.

Villa are well and truly cooking at present and hopefully they’ll go from strength to strength next term too.