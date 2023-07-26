Liverpool sources now believe Jurgen Klopp’s going to sign ‘incredible’ player

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that sources at Liverpool are confident over the signing of Southampton star Romeo Lavia.

Tavolieri took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and shared an update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp has already moved to bolster his midfield this summer with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabia, while Fabinho’s switch to the Middle East is currently in doubt.

Nevertheless, with Henderson looking set to depart, the Reds have ramped up their efforts to land Romeo Lavia.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed just yesterday that Liverpool have had a £37 million bid for the Belgian rejected by Southampton.

But Tavolieri has claimed that sources at Liverpool are confident of striking a deal with the south coast outfit.

Liverpool sources confident over Lavia deal

Tavolieri claims Southampton are looking for a guaranteed fee of at least £40 million to sell Lavia this summer.

The journalist notes that Liverpool are ready to offer the 19-year-old a five-year deal, with an improved bid expected shortly.

Lavia enjoyed a brilliant campaign for the Saints last season after making the switch from Manchester City last summer.

The 19-year-old has been hailed as an ‘incredible’ talent and looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

He would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad and provide them with a capable ball carrier at the base of midfield.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, it remains unclear whether or not Fabinho will remain at Anfield amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

But it certainly wouldn’t be a bad scenario if the Brazilian stayed put for another year with Liverpool adding Lavia as competition for him.