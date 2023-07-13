Liverpool sources believe there is a ‘concrete possibility’ that ‘world class’ ace leaves

The latest news is perhaps one Liverpool fans will not want to hear as it is being reported that Thiago Alcantara could be moving this summer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Spaniard could be set to return to his country.

Tavoliere reported the latest on the midfielder. He believes that sources inside Liverpool feel like Thiago leaving to Barcelona this summer is a “concrete possibility.”

Apparently, nothing has been done yet but he reported that he is a priority move for Thiago. He would be very keen to come back to Barca and he would love to play under Xavi.

With Liverpool signing a few midfielders already this transfer window, it is not a shock to see their other midfielders linked elsewhere.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago linked to Barcelona

Thiago was no doubt a very exciting signing when he joined Liverpool. There have been glimpses of his “world-class” quality, but sadly, injuries have hampered him.

The 32 year-old has had a very successful career so far, but if he can’t be relied on then it may be best to allow him to head to Barcelona.

His £200k-a-week wages could really help Liverpool find a better option or strengthen in other positions. If the player also wants to leave then it is not a good idea to keep him at the club.

Liverpool qualified for the Europa League next season and you can tell that they think that this is not good enough due to the fact that they immediately strengthened this window.

In addition, the Reds may potentially lose two others midfielders, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho currently being linked with moves away too.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago is no doubt a player who has been loved by Liverpool in his short stint. Despite this, they need to make some tough decisions this summer in order to be back in the title race.

It looks like this sort of move will benefit all parties. Liverpool receive some decent money and get some hefty wages off the bill and Thiago gets a move that he wants.