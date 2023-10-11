Liverpool set their sights on £50m star likened to Mohamed Salah

Liverpool managed to keep Mohamed Salah past the end of the summer transfer window.

However, it won’t be long before the January window is on the horizon and speculation linking the Reds star with a move starts surfacing again.

Now, Liverpool have been linked with a player who has been lighting up the Premier League and whose style of play has been likened to that of Salah.

Neil Jones has told CaughtOffside that the Reds – as well as other big clubs – are admirers of Wolves star Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international has long been regarded as a top young talent with a big future, leading to speculation linking him with top clubs.

‘Huge talent’

This season, Neto has really kicked on in the Premier League, putting some recent injury problems behind him and performing with more consistency.

“I’m not surprised to see Pedro Neto’s name being linked with top clubs, given the way he’s started the Premier League season,” Jones said.

“The Wolves man has always been a huge talent. One admired by just about every big side including Liverpool, but injuries have set him back significantly in recent years.

“Now he’s back fit, we are seeing what he can do, and the pace and threat he brings.

“Plus the room for development he has at 23, mark him out as someone who can definitely take the next step by moving to a Champions League club.

“Whether that’s Liverpool – they still need to get back to the Champions League, by the way! – remains to be seen.

“I know that Neto has admirers at Anfield, and that his versatility and skillset would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side.

“But then the same could be said, I believe, for a Mikel Arteta side or a Pep Guardiola side. I believe he is of that level, potentially.

“With reasons to think that the Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia stories might not be going away in 2024, Neto could definitely be one to watch.”

In terms of price tag, there were reports last year claiming Wolves wanted around £50million for Neto.

Our view

Neto has already clocked up 118 appearances for his club, registering 12 goals and 17 assists. He has also won four Portugal caps.

Several years ago, Football Talent Scout compared him to Salah. And he very much seems to be on the right track to become a star just like the Liverpool ace.

Could he eventually end up becoming Salah’s long-term replacement at Anfield? This is certainly one to keep an eye on.