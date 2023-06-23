Liverpool reportedly want to sign ‘one of the best defensive midfield players’ in PL

Liverpool have been linked with Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in recent months.

Back in April, Dean Jones told GiveMeSport that the Reds were “in the picture” for the Portuguese midfielder.

Liverpool have already bolstered their midfield ranks this summer by signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the Reds are reportedly looking for other options in the middle of the park amid expiring contracts.

Now, Jones has provided another update on Palhinha, mentioning Liverpool again in the process.

He told GiveMeSport that Fulham “would find it really hard to hold onto him” if the Reds were to bid for him.

Admittedly, Jones did stress that a Tottenham or Chelsea would also stand a good chance.

He also spoke of West Ham’s reported interest in Palhinha.

Jones believes the reported Liverpool target has been one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders of late.

“I can totally understand why West Ham will be looking at Joao Palhinha because they should be looking at him,” he said.

“He has been one of the best defensive midfield players in the league over the course of the past season.

“They’re not the only team that have got an eye on him, but the question is whether he actually looks to leave Fulham for West Ham.

“If he was to have an offer from a Liverpool, Tottenham or Chelsea, then I think Fulham would find it really hard to hold onto him.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Our view

Liverpool could certainly do with a player like Palhinha in their ranks. He has shown he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League.

Admittedly, the Reds may find themselves in some pretty difficult negotiations. Palhinha’s club has reportedly placed a £90million price tag on him.

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that £90m figure has been placed on the Portuguese to ‘dissuade potential suitors’.

The report goes on to say that clubs feel a figure of around £50m is much fairer, but negotiations won’t be easy for the Reds or any other suitors.