Liverpool reportedly readying bid for Lavia alternative who can do ‘everything’; on Klopp’s radar since 2019

Liverpool are reportedly making a bid for a midfielder and it shouldn’t be as much of a shock as the Reds have apparently been scouting him since 2019.

Liverpool are clearly desperate to have a new look midfield next season. They have already signed two top midfielders and now they are apparently bidding for a third.

Reports from Gazeta Esportiva have suggested that Liverpool will offer around £21million for Andre. This offer could come as soon as the end of this week.

Liverpool have a great scouting system which has seen the club buy some great talents. Andre could be another as reports back in 2019 shared that Liverpool sent scouts to Brazil to watch the midfielder at the Copa São Paulo de Juniores tournament.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Liverpool have been scouting Andre since 2019

Andre, who is only 22 years-old, is clearly a player who has been on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for a while. The club have scouted him since 2019 and clearly have waited to see if he is good enough to be in the Premier League.

The midfielder is not the only one in his position who the club want. They have already reportedly had bids rejected for Romeo Lavia and it looks like Andre could be an alternative option.

Breaking the Lines hailed Andre as a ‘modern-day defensive midfielder’ who’s ‘capable of doing everything’.

Clearly, the defensive midfielder is highly-rated by many across football. Not only do Liverpool rate him highly but Andre’s country Brazil do as well.

The South American country have already given him his senior international debut and he looks like a very exciting future star.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

It has been an exciting summer so far for Liverpool. If they are able to sign Andre then they will be excited to have landed someone they have wanted since 2019.

Jurgen Klopp is a great coach so no doubt he will be able to get the best out of the defensive midfielder at Liverpool should he join.