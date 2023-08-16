Liverpool reconsider making move for £17m midfielder, ‘talks ongoing’ and he is ‘open to a move’ – journalist

Liverpool are desperate to sign another midfielder this summer and this has led them to reconsider signing Ryan Gravenberch.

It has been a whirlwind of a summer transfer window for Liverpool. They have already signed two midfielders but want to add another to their squad.

They lost out on two midfielders to rivals Chelsea in Romeo Lavia and Ryan Gravenberch. With the current midfielders at the club more attacking, they are crying out for a more defensive one.

Reporting on the future of Gravenberch, journalist Santi Aouna said: “Liverpool have reactivated their pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch this week. The player is open to a move to England. Talks ongoing with his entourage.”

Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool reignite interest in Gravenberch

The £17m midfielder is a top player who is currently at Bayern Munich. He hasn’t found it easy for game time at the club, but this doesn’t mean he can play to a top level.

He showed at Ajax that he has the qualities to be a top player. More so, he is only 21 years-old so has bags of time to continue growing and reach the high ceiling Liverpool clearly believe he has.

Jurgen Klopp is a great coach and has proven over the years that he can get the best out of the players he has at his disposal.

Gravenberch has won trophies, always played for top sides and has bags of potential. It seems like he would be a great signing for Liverpool.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

He is a top midfielder and it would be very exciting to see him play for Liverpool this season. The club will want to be back battling Manchester City for the title.

It is a huge summer for the club and they need to complete their midfield if they want to compete at the highest level this season.