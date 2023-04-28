Liverpool ready to spend £35m on Ligue 1 defender; Newcastle also keen











Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing French defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to reports from France.

Todibo has had an impressive season with Nice and is now said to be attracting the attention of a number of European giants.

GFFN, citing a report from L’Equipe, claims that Liverpool and Newcastle are the teams keen on signing Todibo in England.

Comparisons

Todibo, 23, was regarded as one of France’s best up and coming defenders and that sort of comparison earned him a move to Barcelona.

However, he didn’t ever get going in Spain and was soon back in France. He has since excelled with Nice, and is living up to the reputation that preceded him before that move to Barca.

Described by France Football as being like a ‘new Raphael Varane’, Todibo certainly has expectation on his shoulders.

GFFN’s report via L’Equipe claims that Nice could sell Todibo but are looking for a fee close to the £35m mark to do so.

TBR’s View: Todibo one to watch at Liverpool

There’s a lot for Liverpool to like about Jean-Clair Todibo and it’s obvious why they’re looking at him. A good season with Nice has put him in the shop window and at just 23, there’s a lot for Liverpool to work with.

Despite the talk of new midfielders, the Reds do need to make sure they’re signing a defender as well.

Todibo would bring pace and strength to the back four and given France’s production line in recent years, he is likely to get even better.

Certainly, Todibo is one for Liverpool fans to keep their eyes firmly on this summer.