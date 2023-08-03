Liverpool ready to make offer in ‘next few days’ for £21m midfielder

Liverpool are still looking to bolster their midfield and now reports suggest that they are going to make an offer for one very soon.

Liverpool have already added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to the midfield. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have departed.

It feels like it is out with the old and in with the new in the midfield. Now, reports from Gazeta Esportiva have suggested that they are ready to make a move for Andre.

The report goes on to say that Liverpool will offer around £21million for Andre. This offer will apparently come in ‘the next few days’.

Liverpool want him to join this summer but Fluminese would prefer if he left in January.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

Liverpool ready to make an offer for Andre

With Liverpool already spending a lot of money this summer, the fact that they are willing to spend another £20million emphasises how much they rate Andre.

More reports around this possible transfer have shared that Andre is ‘sold on a transfer to Anfield’. No doubt this is great news for those at Liverpool to hear.

The midfielder is only 22 years-old, but just like a few of their recent signings, they are also trying to buy players who could become a key star for many years.

Andre clearly is believed to have the potential to match a Premier League title-challenging side like Liverpool. It will be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp will use him if he signs.

Photo by Leandro Amorim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The defensive midfielder would be a great addition. The other players the club have signed in midfield are more known for their attacking attributes.

Someone like Andre would be great to balance the middle of the pitch for Liverpool. The exciting prospect would no doubt love to join the club.