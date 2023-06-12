Liverpool ready to make bid for ‘superstar’ Italian attacker

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a surprise bid for Juventus and Italy forward, Federico Chiesa, according to reports.

The impressive Italian is among a cluster of Juventus players who could be sold on this summer as they look to deal with off-field problems at the club.

And according to Calciomercato, Liverpool are preparing to test the waters with a bid in the region of £30m for Chiesa.

Photo by Filippo Alfero – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Liverpool keen on signing Federico Chiesa

Calciomercato reports that the Reds are looking at the possibility of signing Chiesa from Juve, with his future up in the air.

It’s claimed that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the forward and that Liverpool are now considering whether or not to make a £30m bid to see how Juve react.

Chiesa has been one of the standout players in Serie A for a few seasons now. He played a key role for Italy as they won the Euros in 2021 as well, starring as they fought their way past England in the final.

Of course, Liverpool’s priority right now is adding new midfield players. A new defenders is also on their list.

Chiesa signing, then, would be a surprise at this point.

Worth a try

While Liverpool don’t really need attacking players this summer, if Chiesa is going to be available for a knockdown price then it’s a move they have to look at.

Lauded as a ‘superstar‘ back in his homeland, Chiesa is very much a player you can see fitting in well with Liverpool.

He has high energy, is willing to play across the front and just like the likes of Salah and Diaz, has a keen eye for goal.

Chiesa was once valued at much higher than the £30m being mentioned now. If Juve are selling for that price, then Liverpool should be all over it.