Liverpool prefer to sign 'world class' midfielder before Mason Mount - journalist











Journalist Dean Jones has had his say on Liverpool’s interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a shocking campaign so far. They are eighth in the Premier League table and have one foot out of the Champions League following their 5-2 hammering at the hands of Real Madrid.

The summer transfer window is a crucial one for Liverpool and midfield remains their priority. Bellingham and Mount have both been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

Liverpool prefer to sign Jude Bellingham before Mason Mount

Liverpool definitely need more than one midfielder this summer.

18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic has been their best midfielder this season – that should tell you all you need to know about how desperate the Reds are for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Jude Bellingham is a name that has been linked with a move to Liverpool for over a year now, while Mason Mount‘s contract situation at Chelsea has made him an attractive option for Klopp’s side.

Jones had his say on the two players linked with a move to Anfield, and he thinks Bellingham still remains the priority for Liverpool.

He told GiveMeSport: “With Mount, I feel like Liverpool have got a few players that are kind of similar to him.

“Bellingham, I completely understand, so I’d still say that Bellingham is much more of a priority but that they would want to be involved in the Mason Mount conversation.”

TBR View:

It is no surprise that Bellingham still remains Liverpool’s top target.

The Englishman, branded as a ‘world-class‘ player, is arguably the best midfielder of his age in the world. He could be a game-changer for Liverpool in the middle of the park, and the Reds should do everything they possibly can to sign him.

However, Klopp’s men are really struggling this season. There’s a chance they may even miss out on qualifying for the Champions League, which would be a humongous blow.

If that happens, will Bellingham still fancy a move to Anfield? Only time will tell!

