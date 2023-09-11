Liverpool player struggles on international duty last night, he ‘didn’t look comfortable’

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk struggled on international duty last night and ‘didn’t look comfortable’.

That’s according to the media in The Netherlands, with Voetbal Primeur handing him a 5.5 out of 10 for his performance.

The Netherlands picked up a 2-1 win over Ireland last night thanks to goals from Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst.

But Ronald Koeman’s men fell behind inside the opening five minutes of the game after Van Dijk gave away a penalty.

The 31-year-old was judged to have handled the ball in the area and Adam Idah made no mistake from the spot.

And the Liverpool defender received mixed reviews from the nation’s media after his display.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Dutch media on Van Dijk’s latest international display

Get Football News Bene handed Van Dijk a six out of 10 for his display against Ireland.

But the outlet claimed that the Liverpool defender didn’t look comfortable while under pressure last night.

They wrote: “Conceded a penalty within four minutes after the ball hit his arm.

“The captain didn’t look comfortable when under pressure but did what was needed to be done to guide his nation to victory.”

Voetbal Primeur handed him a 5.5 rating and raised concerns over his display.

The outlet wrote: “He unfortunately caused a penalty with a handball. After just under half an hour he was lucky to get a free-kick, when Idah beat him.

“As sovereign as it once was, the weather was not.”

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Van Dijk is currently serving a four-match ban for Liverpool after being sent off in the 2-1 win at St James’ Park last month.

The Dutchman hasn’t been at his best so far this season and his form over the past year may be a cause for concern for Liverpool.

Of course, Van Dijk was arguably the best centre-back in world football for a long period. But his form has dipped slightly over the past year.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will be hopeful their new captain manages to rediscover his best form this season.