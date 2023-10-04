Liverpool now want to sign player who’s similar to £43m Tottenham star

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested he has been told that Lucas Beraldo is similar to Micky van de Ven with Liverpool interested in signing the young Brazilian.

Bailey was speaking on 90min’s Talking Transfers podcast and suggested that the 19-year-old is one name for Reds fans to keep an eye on ahead of the coming windows.

Lucas Beraldo may perhaps be one of the next names to swap Brazil for the Premier League in the future. The teenager is closing in on a half century of appearances for São Paulo. And it seems that he has caught the attention of Liverpool.

Liverpool did not sign another centre-back in the summer. That was an error in the eyes of some supporters. Jurgen Klopp’s side have potentially left themselves short in that area of the field.

Liverpool target Lucas Beraldo compared with Micky van de Ven

Bailey noted that they were interested in Micky van de Ven before his £43 million move to Tottenham. But the good news is that Beraldo may appear to have a number of similar attributes.

“He’s one who’s come onto Liverpool’s radar. Outstanding young player, under-20 international, left-sided as well,” he told Talking Transfers.

“Interesting, because we do think that Liverpool are in the market for one in January, a defender. Obviously, it’s not related to Joel Matip’s own goal, but he’s probably in his last few months as a Liverpool player with his contract up in the summer as well.

“It was probably a surprise that Liverpool didn’t do one in the summer. We know they had an interest in Micky van de Ven. And someone said Lucas Beraldo is similar to him.

“He’s a young player, left-sider, talented. One who Wolves looked at in the summer actually. But yeah, he’s one that Liverpool are keeping a keen eye on in recent weeks. Keep an eye on that name. It’s one who is on Liverpool’s radar going forward.”

Reds won’t complain if he plays like Tottenham star

Certainly, Liverpool fans will have no complaints if Beraldo joins and emulates van de Ven. The Tottenham star has been a revelation at the start of his Premier League career. He has taken absolutely no time to form an outstanding partnership with Cristian Romero.

And Liverpool need to freshen up their options at the back. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both 32. Meanwhile, Joe Gomez has never quite been able to take that next step after looking like a potential superstar of the future alongside van Dijk at one stage.

But there is enough quality there for Beraldo to come in and find his feet before too much pressure is put on his shoulders.

Liverpool rarely sign players once they are at, or past, their peak. So Beraldo may be viewed as an ideal target if he is indeed being tipped for big things.