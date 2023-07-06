Liverpool have already signed two midfielders this summer as they continue to revamp their squad.

The Reds landed Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister before bringing in Hungary star Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, it doesn’t look as though Liverpool have finished yet in bolstering their midfield ranks.

The Reds are reportedly looking at Romeo Lavia, one of the best young players in the Premier League last season.

With Southampton now in the Championship, the 19-year-old will need to move to retain his top-flight status.

Liverpool aren’t the only club pursuing Lavia; the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are apparently in pursuit too.

‘Clean’ deals

Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has now provided an update on the state of play involving Lavia and his suitors.

The Liverpool-supporting journalist wrote on Sky Sports that the Saints are confident they’ll get £50m for their player.

However, Lavia’s suitors are apparently hesitant over the fee, added Reddy.

“Liverpool, who are undergoing a midfield rebuild which has included the additions of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, view Lavia as a long-term anchor,” she wrote.

“However, there would need to be a significant dent in Southampton’s asking price for the Belgium international, who would also need to make clear Anfield is his destination of choice.

“Liverpool’s approach this summer has been to extract value for the right profile despite an inflated market and pursue ‘clean’ deals that do not involve bidding wars or become drawn out.

“The club’s stance is there would need to be outgoings in midfield first – Thiago is attracting widespread interest – before they sign another player for that department.

“Liverpool’s ideal is for a third fresh recruit there and if circumstances align a signing could happen regardless of exits.”

Our view

It’s good to hear that Liverpool reportedly view Lavia as a great long-term option for their squad.

The young Belgian was sensational last season, impressing in the Premier League despite playing for a struggling side.

Indeed, Lavia is so talented that Goal.com actually deemed him one of the nine best youngsters in world football.

He made the NxGn Nine 2023 column earlier this year alongside the likes of Gavi, Youssoufa Moukoko and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Described as having ‘scary’ potential by Alex Iwobi, Lavia would be another very exciting addition for Liverpool if he joins.

We’ll see how discussions go. Liverpool will want to negotiate the price down, and the Saints won’t have much leverage at present.

However, having several big clubs all vying for Lavia could potentially spark a late bidding war. Therefore, the Reds must be careful.