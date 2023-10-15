Liverpool now reportedly want to sign 27-year-old who Jamie Carragher says is like prime Ryan Giggs

Liverpool have been linked with an ambitious move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as they eye potential replacements for Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a promising start to the new season after a busy summer transfer window.

Liverpool moved to snap up talents such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister while they also managed to keep hold of their star man Mohamed Salah.

Of course, Salah received strong interest from Saudi Arabia as Liverpool turned down a £150 million bid from Al Ittihad in August.

Yet, the Saudi interest in Salah is widely expected to remain ahead of next summer and Klopp is seemingly eyeing Leroy Sane as a potential replacement.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

That’s according to The Mirror, with the outlet claiming that Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record to sign the 27-year-old.

And it’s fair to say that if Sane were to make the switch to Anfield, Jamie Carragher would be delighted with the move.

Carragher on Sane

Klopp will be fully aware of Sane’s talent given the winger’s spell at Manchester City before joining Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2020.

The German star enjoyed a brilliant spell at the Etihad Stadium and was even involved in some huge clashes against Liverpool.

And after Sane produced a brilliant assist in City’s 3-0 win over Arsenal back in March 2018, Carragher compared him to Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen three goals in one half of football as good as this. This from Sane… it’s Ryan Giggs at his best.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Sane has been in brilliant form for Bayern this season having netted six goals in seven Bundesliga appearances.

The German star has already proven he can excel in the Premier League and this would be a brilliant move for Liverpool.

But it remains to be seen whether Sane would be open to a return to England while Bayern will be keen to keep hold of the winger.