Liverpool now reportedly want to sign 24-year-old who Ian Wright says is just like N'Golo Kante











Liverpool have reportedly identified Leeds United’s Tyler Adams as an option to bolster their midfield this summer – a player who Ian Wright once said is similar to N’Golo Kante.

Jurgen Klopp looks set to re-shape his squad over the coming weeks after a disappointing campaign.

The Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League and instead will be playing Europa League football for the first time since 2016.

Liverpool are already attempting to bolster their midfield as Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all set to leave for free.

Indeed, The Athletic’s James Pearce expects the Reds to wrap up a deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister early this summer.

And 90 Min reported yesterday that Liverpool are also eyeing a potential move for Tyler Adams.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The outlet claims that Adams is believed to be an option for Liverpool ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Adams was relegated with Leeds United over the weekend in what was his debut season in England. The 24-year-old had impressed before picking up a season-ending injury back in March.

He starred for the USMNT at the World Cup last year and put in an excellent performance against England in the group stages.

And it led to Arsenal legend Ian Wright admitting that Adams reminded him of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Wright on Adams being just like Kante

“Flowers for Tyler Adams because when he went to Leeds and you see him play a little bit you think he can handle it here,” Wright told the Wrighty’s House Podcast back in November.

“I watched him in the first game against Wales and it was a fairly easy game for him. In that game yesterday [against England], I got Kante vibes in the way he was snuffing and intercepting, tackles. I got that kind of vibe.

“People are going to say ‘you’re comparing him to Kante’, I’m not. I haven’t seen somebody that good at what he’s doing for a long time in that position – since that Kante vibe.

“If there’s something over there, he’s over there snuffing it out. He’s like how Kante was. He’s like a magnet to the ball where the problems are going to come.

“He was fantastic. Again, I’ve not seen too much of [Weston] McKennie as I’ve just seen little bits of him, he is something as well.

“I believe that in Tyler Adams, Leeds have got a proper player.”

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

While Adams’ season was brought to an abrupt end, he had been a standout performer for Leeds beforehand.

The American midfielder adjusted to Premier League football with ease and it’s no surprise that top clubs are beginning to circle after Leeds were relegated on Sunday.

Fabinho hasn’t been at his best for Liverpool over the past year and Klopp will be keen to bring in a player capable of competing with the Brazilian for a place in the side.

Adams would certainly fit the bill and his tireless work-rate off the ball would go down well with the Liverpool boss.

