Liverpool now ready to make £21.5m bid for player recently offered to Arsenal

Liverpool are ready to make a £21.5 million bid for Andre, while the Reds are prepared to offer as much as £25.8 million for the Fluminense midfielder.

That is according to a report from ESPN, which notes that the Reds have already approached the club about a potential deal for the 22-year-old.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Andre has become the latest player to emerge onto the Liverpool radar as they continue to overhaul their midfield. Since signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, the club have lost both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. And thus, the rebuild continues.

Liverpool ready to make Andre bid

And it seems that Andre is a key target for Jurgen Klopp’s side. ESPN reports that Liverpool have approached Fluminense about a potential move.

Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/Getty Images

They are now ready to make a €25 million bid for the youngster, who made his debut for Brazil earlier this year. Liverpool are willing to offer as much as €30 million to get a deal done in this window.

The report notes that Fulham have already seen a £17.2 million bid rejected by the Brazilian side. Meanwhile, 90min previously claimed that he had been offered to Arsenal.

Of course, there is an element of risk attached to spending decent money on a player coming from the Brazilian league. Previously, it was quite common for young Brazilian players to really establish themselves elsewhere in Europe before taking that next step.

But it is becoming increasingly common for players to straight to the Premier League. And Andre appears to be an extremely talented prospect, with more than 100 appearances for Fluminense under his belt already.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed. But it certainly has the potential to be a very shrewd piece of business from the Reds if they can get a deal across the line in the coming weeks.